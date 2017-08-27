Leaders Corinthians lose second straight match

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 27 (IANS) Brazilian Serie A leaders Corinthians suffered their second consecutive loss, stumbling 1-0 at home to relegation stragglers Atletico Goianiense.

Defender Gilvan struck with a header just after halftime at Corinthians Arena as Atletico notched just their fifth win of the campaign on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Despite the result, Corinthians stayed top of the 20-team standings with 50 points from 22 matches, 10 points ahead of second-placed Gremio. Atletico remained last with 18 points.

In Saturday's only other match, Vasco da Gama beat Rio de Janeiro rivals Fluminense 1-0 thanks to a first-half strike from defender Ramon.

Vasco rose to 10th in the standings while Fluminense dropped to eighth.

