Leaders across political parties praise Indian Army for destroying terror launch pads in PoK

Indian Army destroyed four terror launch pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on October 20. The terror launch pads were situated in PoK's Neelam valley. Politicos also hailed the action in one voice. Congress leader KTS Tulsi said, "This is a good step because now the roots which are taken by them for infiltrating into India are well known." BJP Delhi president Manoj Tiwari said, "The action taken by the Indian Army should be continued." Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja said, "This is a retaliation on Pakistan. Pakistan is encouraging terror groups and violating ceasefire agreement but both countries should understand the serious situation that is there on the border."