Will Lead Karnataka on the Path of Development: Yediyurappa on CM-Elect Bommai

Reacting to Basavaraj Bommai's appointment as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, former state CM BS Yediyurappa expressed his confidence in the leader and said, "I am confident you will lead Karnataka on the path of development."

Congratulations to Shri @BSBommai on being elected as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am confident you will lead Karnataka in the path of development and fulfill the aspirations of people of the state. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 27, 2021

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he stated, "We have unanimously elected Basavaraj S Bommai as leader of the BJP Legislative Party. I thank PM Modi for his support. Under PM's leadership, he (Bommai) will work hard," news agency ANI reported.

A day after Yediyurappa announced his resignation from the post of CM, Bommai, who was previously serving as the state's Minister of Home Affairs, was selected as CM.

The President of the Karnataka Congress also reacted to the appointment saying that he "hopes that the focus will be back on governance now".

Congratulations to Sri @BSBommai for being selected as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.



Congress party and the state hopes that the focus will be back on governance now. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) July 27, 2021

National General Secretary of BJP, Santhosh Jha referred to Bommai as "a seasoned politician & an old hand at administration" and said that he will take the state's development to new heights.

Congratulations Sri @BSBommai on being elected as the legislative party leader of @BJP4Karnataka & CM Elect . A seasoned politician & an old hand at administration , he will take the state to new heights in development . — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) July 27, 2021

BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra congratulated Bommai and wished Karnataka's prosperity under his leadership.

Congratulations to Sh @BSBommai ji for being the CM of Karnataka.

May under your leadership the State of Karnataka move to new heights in Development & Prosperity. — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) July 27, 2021

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also wished the new CM-elect.

ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ನೂತನ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಯಾಗಿ ಆಯ್ಕೆಯಾದ ನನ್ನ ಆತ್ಮೀಯರಾದ ಶ್ರೀ ಬಸವರಾಜ ಬೊಮ್ಮಾಯಿ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳು.



Heartiest congratulations to Shri @BSBommai ji on becoming Chief Minister of Karnataka. My best wishes as he starts his tenure & work for the prosperity of Karnataka pic.twitter.com/ai7VQSW3dK — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) July 27, 2021

