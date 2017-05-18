Laxman wins All India Open Rapid FIDE Rating chess meet

Kolkata, May 18 (IANS) Grand Master R.R. Laxman of Integral Coach Factory finished on top with 9.5 points to win the All India Open Rapid FIDE Rating Chess Tournament at the Kshudiram Anushilan Kendra here on Thursday.

Fide Master Mitrabha Guha racked up 8.5 points to finish second in the 10-round tournament while untitled Srijit Paul (8) finished third ahead of Grand Master Saptarshi Roy Chowdhury with a better tie-break score.

International Master Somak Palit scored 7.5 points to secure the fifth place while another International Master Prantik Roy (7) was placed eighth.

Playing competitive chess after three years, Grand Master Dibyendu Barua also ended on seven points points but slipped to 19th with a poor finish in tie-break.

--IANS

