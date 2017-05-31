Laxman delighted to be part of P&G Shiksha programme

Bengaluru, May 31 (IANS) After joining hands with flagship corporate social responsibility programme P&G Shiksha here on Wednesday, former India batsman V.V.S. Laxman expressed his delight at witnessing a difference being brought to the lives of underprivileged children through the endeavour.

Laxman said he felt nostalgic reminiscing about his school days while interacting with the P&G Shiksha School students.

Now in its 13th year, P&G Shiksha continues to make critical infrastructure and learning interventions by building and supporting schools across the country thereby providing underprivileged children with access to education.

P&G Shiksha started 'Shiksha Superheroes', a campaign to acknowledge consumers, the real-life superheroes who make a simple brand choice of buying P&G products and contribute to this noble cause impacting the lives of thousands of underprivileged children.

"This is the first time I have associated with P&G Shiksha and I am delighted to witness the difference that this movement has made by building and supporting more than one thousand schools that will impact the lives of more than one million children across India. I feel strongly for this cause as Education has played a vital role in shaping my professional and personal life," the right-handed batsman said.

"Today, with the P&G Shiksha School students here, I was nostalgic reminiscing my school days. It felt amazing to interact with these young kids who have a bright future ahead of them.

"My role is that I am a Shiksha Superhero and have been making a difference over the years by choosing P&G products like Old Spice, Head & Shoulders, Gillette, Vicks, etc. and hence I am contributing towards the education of underprivileged children," he added.

When asked about how one can contribute to the cause, the 42-year-old cricketer explained: "I realised today that it is very easy to be a Shiksha Superhero in real life and make a contribution. All you have to do is choose P&G products and become part of the P&G Shiksha movement that will enable you to contribute towards the education of underprivileged children.

"Like me, I want to encourage the people of India to be 'Shiksha Superheroes' by making this simple choice. It is a simple act and a very small contribution from our end but has a large impact on the lives of these children," he said.

