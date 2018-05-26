Lawyers in Cuttack stage protest against Kapil Sibal for initiating motion against CJI

Lawyers at Orissa High Court stage protest against lawyer and Congress leader Kapil Sibal ahead of his visit to Bhubaneswar. Protestors said, "Justice Dipak Misra is the pride of Odia people and Sibal on behalf of Congress initiated motion against him and humiliated him and entire judiciary". On April 20, the opposition parties led by Congress moved the impeachment motion in the Rajya Sabha, seeking the removal of Chief Justice of India Misra. The motion was signed by 64 sitting members of the House which was rejected by the Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu saying that it lacked substantial facts to hold CJI Misra guilty of misbehaviour. Later, the Congress filed a petition in the Supreme Court.