Lawyer to population ratio in India is very less: CJI

The newly appointed Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Saturday said that the lawyer to population ratio is very less in India as compared to the developed countries of the world. While talking about the judiciary he said that the Bar Council should keep in mind that with the growth of economy, the inflow of number of cases will grow. During a felicitation programme, Gogoi said, "You get to see lawyers and lawyers everywhere but what is the lawyer population in India? It is 13 or 14 lakh. The Bar Council of India says that there is one lawyer for every 1800 people. This is not much. In US, there is one lawyer for every 200 people. The lawyer-population ratio has to naturally grow with the inflow of cases coming in."