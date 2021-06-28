'Need Laws Like in UP, MP': Forced Conversion, Marriage of 2 Girls Riles Sikh Community in J&K

The abduction and forced conversion of two Sikh girls at gunpoint in Kashmir, who were later forced to marry older men of another religious community, has led to strong protests by Sikhs.

Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa led a delegation to meet the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday to get the young girls back to their families.

Protests were also held against the forced conversions and marriages of the victims outside the court complex in Srinagar where one of the two girls was brought to marry off to one of the accused. The protesters demanded that one of the victims be sent back to the family but they were not allowed to enter the court. On Sunday, protest was held outside Gurdwara Bunga Barjula in Srinagar as well.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa also reached Srinagar on Sunday and led the protests.

Any move to drive a wedge between Sikhs & Muslims in Kashmir will cause irreparable harm to J&K. The two communities have supported each other through thick & thin, having withstood countless attempts to damage age old relationships. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 28, 2021

All Party Sikh Coordination Committee chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said many such cases of forced conversion were coming to light and serious action needs to be taken in such cases. He said on lines of the law enacted in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh against such forced conversions and marriages, similar laws should be enacted in Jammu and Kashmir as well.

National Sikh Front chairman Varinderjit Singh Jeet condemned the forced conversions and marriages and said exemplary action must be taken against the accused in such cases. Sirsa has also written to the Centre in this regard.

A letter has been sent by Akal Takht Jathedar to the Centre to take action against such forced conversions, says RP Singh, BJP leader.

“Same law should be enacted in Jammu and Kashmir to save young Sikh girls at gun point or allurement like in UP and MP. Similarly many people in Punjab are being converted, especially in Gurdaspur belt, by enticing them with money or favours.”

People from Punjab are being lured into going to countries like Canada in the name of jobs or treatment, they added.

