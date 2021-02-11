‘New Laws Will Benefit Farmers’: Nitish Kumar Post Meet With Modi

After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, 11 February, he voiced his support for the contentious farm laws, and said that they are in the interest of the farmers. This was the CM’s first meeting with the PM ever since his government was re-elected in the state, in November 2020.

"The purpose of the farm laws is to benefit farmers and it is not against them,"

Nitish Kumar said, according to IANS.

The JD(U) leader also reportedly said that the BJP government in the Centre has chosen the ‘correct path’ by holding talks with farmer unions.



According to PTI, Kumar said: “Hopefully this issue will be resolved soon.”

WHAT ELSE DID NITISH KUMAR SAY?

Further, according to IANS, he hailed the Union Budget presented by the Finance Minister on 1 February and said: "The Budget is very good despite the effect of the COVID pandemic."

The Bihar CM also reportedly described his meeting as cursory and said that no demands were made by him.

Further, Kumar reportedly ‘made light’ of claims, by RJD and other rival parties, that his government will not last its full term. According to PTI, he said that there was nothing wrong if the rival parties were making such claims for publicity, but also said that the rival leaders were ignorant of realities.

BACKGROUND

Farmers have been protesting at the National Capital’s borders for 77 days against the new farm laws brought on by the Narendra Modi government. Eleven rounds of talks between the government and the farmers have taken place, but to no avail.

(With inputs of IANS and PTI.)

