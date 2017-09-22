Laver Cup: When and where to watch Team Europe vs Team World, coverage on TV and live streaming

Here's all you need to know about watching the Laver Cup matches between Team Europe and Team World in Prague live.

With Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup team tennis tournament, expectations are running high about the chance of seeing the two as doubles partners.

The three-day competition at the O2 Arena in Prague starts on Friday, pitting a team of the best six European players against the top six from the rest of the world. No ATP rankings points will be awarded.

Alexander Zverev, Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem and Tomas Berdych are also on the European team to face Sam Querrey, John Isner, Nick Kyrgios, Jack Sock, Denis Shapovalov and Frances Tiafoe.

The tournament is to honor Rod Laver, an 11-time major champion who won two calendar-year Grand Slams. It will include three singles and one doubles match every day. Bjorn Bjorg captains Team Europe while John McEnroe leads Team World.

>When will the Laver Cup matches be played?

The Laver Cup matches will be played from 22-24 September at the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.

>What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the matches will start at 4:30 PM IST on 22 and 23 September and 3:30 PM IST on 24 September.

>How do I watch the Laver Cup matches live?

The matches will be broadcast live on DSport.

