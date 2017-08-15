Laver Cup: Tomas Berdych joins Bjorn Borg's Team Europe for showdown against John McEnroe's Team World

"Tomas signalled early he wanted to be part of this innovative new tournament and I'm delighted he will be joining the team," said Borg, the captain of Team Europe.

>Prague: Swedish tennis star Bjorn Borg said on Tuesday he had picked World No 15 Tomas Berdych for Team Europe facing Team World at September's inaugural Laver Cup in Prague.

"It shows the depth in our lineup when we can add a quality player who made last month's Wimbledon semi-finals as a captain's pick," Borg said on the Laver Cup website.

The 31-year-old Czech will team up with Marin Cilic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem for the new tournament to be played in Prague's O2 Arena on 22-24 September.

"To play alongside them in an event like this will be a different experience and I can't wait to be part of it," Berdych said.

"To play in my home city of Prague in front of our amazing Czech fans just makes it even more special."

Borg has yet to choose his second captain's pick to complete the six-member team.

Team World, captained by John McEnroe, comprises John Isner, Sam Querrey, Milos Raonic and Jack Sock at the moment.

Named after Rod Laver, the last man to achieve the calendar Grand Slam in 1969, the Laver Cup will be held every year except in an Olympic season, with four matches each day " three in singles, one in doubles. View More