Laver Cup: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Play Together For The First Time, Twitter Goes Crazy

    Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal played together at Laver Cup and Twitter went crazy celebrating the camaraderie between the two tennis champions.

    All you tennis fans, there is a god out there who finally listened to your prayers. If Indian Premier League was an answer to the fans of cricket who wanted to see their favourite cricketers playing together and not against each other, then the doubles match at the Laver Cup on Saturday was the dream come true for tennis fans because two great champions and arch-rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal teamed up in a doubles match to play together. It was a treat to watch the two greatest players of all time playing on the same side of the court.

    Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have 35 major titles between them and more than US$200 million as prize money between them. The duo have almost always ended up playing against each other at the Grand Slams and in 2017 they swept all the four grand slam titles but it was a surreal experience for the fans to see them play as a team on Saturday in the Laver Cup. The results were as expected; the champions hammered their opponents Sam Querrey and Jack Sock 6-4, 1-6, 10-5 and provided a 9-3 lead to Europe on Day Two of Laver Cup. Naturally, Twitter went crazy celebrating the camaraderie between the two tennis champions and broke into applause. Sample a few tweets below.

    Laver Cup made the unthinkable possible by bringing Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal together to play on the same side of the tennis court. It was a day that tennis lovers will not forget in a hurry and they will forever be grateful to the Laver Cup for making this happen.