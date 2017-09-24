Laver Cup: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Play Together For The First Time, Twitter Goes Crazy
All you tennis fans, there is a god out there who finally listened to your prayers. If Indian Premier League was an answer to the fans of cricket who wanted to see their favourite cricketers playing together and not against each other, then the doubles match at the Laver Cup on Saturday was the dream come true for tennis fans because two great champions and arch-rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal teamed up in a doubles match to play together. It was a treat to watch the two greatest players of all time playing on the same side of the court.
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have 35 major titles between them and more than US$200 million as prize money between them. The duo have almost always ended up playing against each other at the Grand Slams and in 2017 they swept all the four grand slam titles but it was a surreal experience for the fans to see them play as a team on Saturday in the Laver Cup. The results were as expected; the champions hammered their opponents Sam Querrey and Jack Sock 6-4, 1-6, 10-5 and provided a 9-3 lead to Europe on Day Two of Laver Cup. Naturally, Twitter went crazy celebrating the camaraderie between the two tennis champions and broke into applause. Sample a few tweets below.
The wait is finally over
It’s happening guys. I waited 13 years for that moment. #FedalUtd pic.twitter.com/IQ6LT0E34A
— 31/45 הוה35 (@archangelney) September 23, 2017
Legends pairing together
Legends Pairing together. wow This is what every tennis fan want to see once in a while in his life #FedalUtd #Fedal #TeamEurope #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/7lorsTBqMI
— Siddharthan SK (@sidsk29) September 23, 2017
A historic moment indeed
History made in Prague tonight #LaverCup #FedalUtd @TennisAustralia @rogerfederer @RafaelNadal @RodLaver @SamQuerrey @JackSock pic.twitter.com/mBsywCi1Ya
— mr_girraphic (@GirraphicPark) September 23, 2017
Thank God, not stressing over #Fedal anymore
It’s the first time i will not stress with a fedal #FedalUtd #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/drqT8MbcmU
— B (@mab2b17) September 23, 2017
Even Boris Becker had something to say
I have a feeling @DjokerNole and @andy_murray are watching as well …#LaverCup #FedalUtd
— Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) September 23, 2017
When legends collide
When s almost collided #lavercup #fedalutd pic.twitter.com/azliYecAnu
— Valar Morghulis (@SemperFiUnited) September 23, 2017
Yeh dil maange more
Need!!! More!!! Of!!! This!!! In!!! Our!!! Lives!!! #FedalUtd pic.twitter.com/Nb8rjwYzh3
— Uli Dis-Hoenesst (@lewandowskrskr) September 23, 2017
This moment called a lot of tissues
do you guys understand… the two greatest players of all time playing together after years and years of being rivals #FedalUtd pic.twitter.com/L8mTPs6Kgt
— luz (@messilwt) September 23, 2017
Oh look at them smiling
I’m in tears smiling #FedalUtd
via @inspiredtennis pic.twitter.com/NAz5k5JPQS
— Isidora (@inspiredbyrafa) September 23, 2017
This match pleased everyone
Whether you are Rafa fan or Fed fan, you just got to love that they are having fun together. #Fedal #FedalUtd #LaverCup #LaverCup2017 pic.twitter.com/EBLnTtqBtS
— Rafameila (@Rafameila) September 23, 2017
The best bromance ever
This is the most beautiful thing I’ve seen all day,the bromance was real #FedalUtd pic.twitter.com/nUDorllZn4
— Karen (@HyperKiki) September 23, 2017
A look at the 35 grand slams
THIS IS WHAT THIRTY FIVE GRAND SLAM LOOKS LIKE!!!!!!!!!!!!! #FedalUtd pic.twitter.com/zRdYEDWSi2
— NikNok (@thefaultinyours) September 23, 2017
This user said it
#FedalUtd is tennis porn! ☺️
— Lizelle (@lizellekruger) September 23, 2017
A dream come true
DREAM JUST DREAM #FedalUtd pic.twitter.com/wuIfH3VoKv
— Mohammad Ali (@M_Ali955) September 23, 2017
Laver Cup, we will always remain grateful to you
FEDAL
Dreams Comes True for Tennis Lover #FedalUtd #Fedal #LeverCup #fedalunited pic.twitter.com/Vap87JA6wZ
— KALLOL SARKAR (@Iam_KALLOL) September 23, 2017
The urge to win
That unyielding and relentless will to win!!! That’s why these two are the GOAT!!! #Fedal #FedalUtd @rogerfederer @RafaelNadal
pic.twitter.com/Ker3UdRgvO
— Richie Arnold (@richie_arn247) September 23, 2017
Words can’t express the joy
فرحة الفوز #FedalUtd #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/uwd3d6vUph
— إيمان #RM (@the_physicist23) September 23, 2017
A rare but remarkable moment
Federer and Nadal are on the same side of the net for the first time in history. #FedalUtd #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/jUHz1baFk2
— Reva (@VamosReva) September 23, 2017
Prayers have been answered
#FedalUtd Been waiting almost 15 years for something like this. pic.twitter.com/9Va2mom3lV
— Jessi Wakefield (@JessiWakefield2) September 23, 2017
Watch the two greats in action here:
Laver Cup made the unthinkable possible by bringing Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal together to play on the same side of the tennis court. It was a day that tennis lovers will not forget in a hurry and they will forever be grateful to the Laver Cup for making this happen.