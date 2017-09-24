Laver Cup: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Play Together For The First Time, Twitter Goes Crazy

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal played together at Laver Cup and Twitter went crazy celebrating the camaraderie between the two tennis champions.

All you tennis fans, there is a god out there who finally listened to your prayers. If Indian Premier League was an answer to the fans of cricket who wanted to see their favourite cricketers playing together and not against each other, then the doubles match at the Laver Cup on Saturday was the dream come true for tennis fans because two great champions and arch-rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal teamed up in a doubles match to play together. It was a treat to watch the two greatest players of all time playing on the same side of the court.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have 35 major titles between them and more than US$200 million as prize money between them. The duo have almost always ended up playing against each other at the Grand Slams and in 2017 they swept all the four grand slam titles but it was a surreal experience for the fans to see them play as a team on Saturday in the Laver Cup. The results were as expected; the champions hammered their opponents Sam Querrey and Jack Sock 6-4, 1-6, 10-5 and provided a 9-3 lead to Europe on Day Two of Laver Cup. Naturally, Twitter went crazy celebrating the camaraderie between the two tennis champions and broke into applause. Sample a few tweets below.

The wait is finally over

It’s happening guys. I waited 13 years for that moment. #FedalUtd pic.twitter.com/IQ6LT0E34A — 31/45 הוה 35 (@archangelney) September 23, 2017

Legends pairing together

Legends Pairing together. wow This is what every tennis fan want to see once in a while in his life #FedalUtd #Fedal #TeamEurope #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/7lorsTBqMI — Siddharthan SK (@sidsk29) September 23, 2017

A historic moment indeed

Thank God, not stressing over #Fedal anymore

It’s the first time i will not stress with a fedal #FedalUtd #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/drqT8MbcmU — B (@mab2b17) September 23, 2017

Even Boris Becker had something to say

When legends collide

Yeh dil maange more

This moment called a lot of tissues

do you guys understand… the two greatest players of all time playing together after years and years of being rivals #FedalUtd pic.twitter.com/L8mTPs6Kgt — luz (@messilwt) September 23, 2017

Oh look at them smiling

This match pleased everyone

Whether you are Rafa fan or Fed fan, you just got to love that they are having fun together. #Fedal #FedalUtd #LaverCup #LaverCup2017 pic.twitter.com/EBLnTtqBtS — Rafameila (@Rafameila) September 23, 2017

The best bromance ever

This is the most beautiful thing I’ve seen all day,the bromance was real #FedalUtd pic.twitter.com/nUDorllZn4 — Karen (@HyperKiki) September 23, 2017

A look at the 35 grand slams

THIS IS WHAT THIRTY FIVE GRAND SLAM LOOKS LIKE!!!!!!!!!!!!! #FedalUtd pic.twitter.com/zRdYEDWSi2 — NikNok (@thefaultinyours) September 23, 2017

This user said it

A dream come true

Laver Cup, we will always remain grateful to you

The urge to win

Words can’t express the joy

A rare but remarkable moment

