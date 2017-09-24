Laver Cup: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Team up on Doubles Court For The First Time; Watch Highlights

For the first time Federer and Nadal were on the same side of the court!

New Delhi: Earlier this month, fans were devoid of Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal contest after the former crashed out of the US Open. Interestingly, the two were back on the same tennis court but not at opposite ends. In fact, the duo teamed up for the first time all thanks to Laver Cup. And when two of the world’s best team up the outcome is not surprising at all.

Nadal and Federer came out with a stupendous performance as they edged out Sam Querrey and Jack Sock 6-4, 1-6, 10-5 to give Europe a 9-3 lead after Day Two of the Laver Cup on Saturday.

Federer and Nadal, who have won a combined 35 Grand Slam titles, are part of a Europe side that play a World team over three days.

The winner is the first to 13 points, with 12 points available on Sunday.

Here are the highlights of the historic match

While Nadal described the experience as “an unforgettable day”, and Federer talked about it being “an absolute pleasure” to play alongside Nadal, both men left the strong impression that this was a one-off.

“After being rivals for so many years, to be in the same part of the court fighting for a team is something special,” said Nadal, while Federer said he’d enjoyed “seeing his [Nadal’s] thought processes and knowing I could trust him on the big points.”

Team Europe’s players include Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem, while Nick Kyrgios and Denis Shapovalov have represented Team World.

Inputs ANI.