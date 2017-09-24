Laver Cup: Federer, Nadal team up to register first win on doubles court

Prague [Czech Republic], Sept. 24 (ANI): Tennis masters Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, playing as doubles partners for the first time, came out with a stupendous performance as they edged out Sam Querrey and Jack Sock to give Europe a 9-3 lead after Day Two of the Laver Cup on Saturday.

Federer and Nadal, who have won a combined 35 Grand Slam titles, are part of a Europe side that play a World team over three days.

The winner is the first to 13 points, with 12 points available on Sunday.

While Nadal described the experience as "an unforgettable day", and Federer talked about it being "an absolute pleasure" to play alongside Nadal, both men left the strong impression that this was a one-off.

"After being rivals for so many years, to be in the same part of the court fighting for a team is something special," said Nadal, while Federer said he'd enjoyed "seeing his [Nadal's] thought processes and knowing I could trust him on the big points."

Team Europe's players include Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem, while Nick Kyrgios and Denis Shapovalov have represented Team World. (ANI)