Laureus World Sports Awards, Best Sporting Moment September nominees: Age is just a number for Man Kaur

For 101-year-old Man Kaur, age is just a number. The Masters athlete from Chandigarh, India, picked up the 17th gold medal of her career on 24 April at the World Masters Games in Auckland, New Zealand, completing the 100-metre sprint in just one minute 14 seconds. "I enjoyed it, and I'm very, very happy," Kaur said after the race.

Kaur started participating in athletics events eight years ago, at the age of 93, following encouragement from her son Gurdev Singh, who also competed in the Masters Games. "When my Mum wins, she goes back to India, and she's excited to tell others,"I won so many medals for this country. Winning makes her happy", the 78-year-old said.

When training at home in Chandigarh, Kaur runs a number of short distances every evening " and she believes other women should follow in her footsteps. "She encourages them to run, not eat wrong foods, and they should encourage their children also to take parts in the Games," said Singh.

Kaur has now won more than 20 medals in Masters Games across the globe. While practicing in her home at Chandigarh, she goes out every evening to run five or 10 short distances, said her son. Kaur's energy and drive to compete have become an inspiration to participants in the unique international event for athletes over 30.

