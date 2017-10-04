One of the October nominees for the Laureus Award for the 'Best Sporting Moment of the Year' is Sweden women's team captain Lotta Schelin who wants to 'inspire and motivate women to show that everything is possible'

The Swedish women's football team swapped the names on the back of their shirts in favour of messages that "inspire and motivate women to show that everything is possible". The players were asked to select tweets from prominent women to be printed on the back of the shirts, where their names would normally appear. The Swedish captain, Lotta Schelin, picked a message from the Swedish politician Gudrun Schyman that says "never look down on someone unless it is to help her up". Reflecting on the initiative, Schelin said: "The national team shirt is an important symbol and it constantly reminds us that we can win whatever game it is in whatever competitions. Other women who supported the cause were artist Zara Larsson, journalist Frida Soderlund and the stand-up comedian Karin Adelskold.

Another shirt inspired by broadcaster Agnes Lo says "I am playing for my girls in Iran." It was worn by 23-year-old defender Magdalena Erikson who tweeted: "I have chosen to highlight a quote from @agnes_lo_ because I play football for all those who cannot." Another shirt says simply "I'm not bossy, I'm the boss". Midfielder Olivia Schough chose the message "Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about." The Swedish FA have activated the campaign with kit sponsor Adidas using the hashtag #InYourName. The football jerseys went on sale on 8 March, which was also International Women's Day. 10 percent of the funds from the shirts will go to a Swedish organisation which supports young female athletes.

Laureus World Sports Awards have been in existence for the last 17 years, with the first Laureus Awards held in 2000. Other than the Laureus Best Sporting Moment, Laureus announces its awards in eight different categories, some of them being: Laureus World Sportsman of the Year, Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year, Laureus World Team of the Year.

