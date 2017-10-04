Laureus World Sports Awards, Best Sporting Moment October nominees: Anu, the 'blade girl'

The heart-warming moment when Anu being welcomed back into her school playground is one of the nominees for October’s Laureus Best Sporting Moment.

Seven-year-old Anu, from Birmingham, had her leg amputated soon after she was born. When she entered the school playground back in May, Anu's friends rushed over to see her wearing a new activity prosthetic leg for the first time. "Is that your new pink leg?" one girl asked. "Wow!" another said to her, while another little girl gave her a hug.

The children then ran around the playground together. The moment captured on film by BBC West Midlands, went viral and was enjoyed by people around the world. The heart-warming clip of Anu being welcomed back into the playground also touched British Paralympian Kadeena Cox, who visited the school and " to Anu's excitement - raced against the little girl.

The new blade, which allows Anu to run and dance, has been custom-made for her thanks to a funding injection given to the National Health Service last year. The money was allocated for new research and to ensure that children have access to activity prosthetics that allow them to run and swim.

A portion of the funding was ring-fenced to fund new sports prosthetics for young people.

The heart-warming moment when Anu being welcomed back into her school playground is one of the nominees for October's Laureus Best Sporting Moment.

To vote for your favourite video, visit myLaureus.com.

Laureus World Sports Awards have been in existence for the last 17 years, with the first Laureus Awards held in 2000. Other than the Laureus Best Sporting Moment, Laureus announces its awards in eight different categories, some of them being: Laureus World Sportsman of the Year, Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year, Laureus World Team of the Year.

View More