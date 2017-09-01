Laureus World Sports Awards announces September nominees for Best Sporting Moment of the Year

When the Borussia Dortmund team bus was hit by an explosion ahead of their Champions League quarter-final with Monaco on 11 April, it forced the match to be postponed and many of the travelling French fans without a roof over their head for the night. That's when the German club's fans did something unheard of: they took to social media to offer their houses to their "rivals".

Just as heartwarming is the tale of Bill Conner " who cycled over 2,000 miles to honour his deceased daughter Abbey and her organ donation " and Billy 'The Whizz' Monger " an 18-year-old Formula 4 driver, who suffered life-changing injury but didn't let it hold him back.

There's also the inspiring story of a 101-year-old Indian athlete Man Kaur, who sprinted to gold at World Masters Games in Auckland.

From challenging age to overcoming disability, this month's six contenders for the Laureus Best Sporting Moment of the Year are not just inspiring, but heartwarming and emotional to say the least.

Each month, from August to December, the public can select their favourite from a shortlist of six videos, chosen by the sporting legends of the Laureus World Sports Academy. The five monthly winners will then go head-to-head for a final public vote, with the winner being announced at the 2018 Laureus Awards Ceremony.

Laureus Best Sporting Moments demonstrate qualities such as fair play, sportsmanship, drama, and dedication, and look beyond the scoreboard or podium. They symbolise the true values of sport and bring to life the message that sport has the power to change the world.

As Laureus World Sports Awards' India partners, Firstpost brings you the September nominees for the 2018 edition:

>Age is just a number

For 101-year-old Man Kaur, from Chandigarh in India, age is just a number. The Masters athlete picked up the 17th gold medal of her career on 24 April at the World Masters Games in Auckland, New Zealand, completing the 100-metre sprint in one minute and 14 seconds. "I enjoyed it, and I'm very, very happy," Kaur said after the race. Kaur started participating in athletics events eight years ago, at the age of 93, following encouragement from her son Gurdev Singh, 78, who also competed in the Masters Games.

"When my mum wins, she goes back to India, and she's excited to tell others, 'I have won so many medals for this country.' Winning makes her happy," Singh said. When training at home in Chandigarh, Kaur runs a number of short distances every evening " and she believes other women should follow in her footsteps. "She encourages them to run, not eat wrong foods, and they should encourage their children also to take part in the Games," said her son.

>Rivals become friends

Footballing rivals showed solidarity after an explosion occurred beside the Borussia Dortmund team bus ahead of their Champions League quarter-final with Monaco on 11 April. The incident forced the game to be postponed until the following evening and left many Monaco fans without a bed for the night. Social media came to the rescue as the hashtags #BedForAwayFans and #BedsForAwayFans were used by Dortmund fans, offering stranded Monaco fans a place to sleep for the night. The hashtags trended worldwide and generated over 16 million impressions in just 12 hours. Police later confirmed there were three explosions near the bus, breaking some of the vehicle's windows.

Defender Marc Bartra was injured by shards of glass and was taken to the hospital quickly. He underwent surgery on his injured arm to repair a fracture and remove shrapnel. The Spain defender took to Instagram to describe his emotions: "The pain, the panic and the uncertainty of not knowing what was going on, or how long it would last ¦ were the longest and hardest 15 minutes of my life."

>Half-court hero

The Lucas family have supported the University of North Carolina for as long as they can remember, and on 8 January, Carolina was playing NC State. "That game had actually been delayed because of snow and the cold weather," said Adam Lucas, father of Asher. Because of the delay, there was no set half-time show on this day, so 11-year-old Asher and his friend Grant, decided that they'd entertain the crowd by trying a few half-court shots.

Asher hit the first shot...

"After the first one, they're like, 'Hey, you made a half-court shot. Good job,'" Asher said.

