Lauren wins at Manila Masters golf

Manila, Nov 12 (IANS) Micah Lauren Shin of the US overcame an early two-shot penalty incurred at the opening hole to defeat Thailands Arnond Vongvanij at the first play-off hole to win the Resorts World Manila Masters golf tournament here on Sunday.

Shin was set back by two shots after having discovered he had 15 clubs in his bag. But that mistake along with another bogey on the third hole only spurred the 20-year-old to force his way back into contention.

Shin reignited his charge starting with a birdie on the fourth hole before firing three successive birdies starting from seven.

He added another four birdies in his inward-nine to earn a play-off spot with Arnond, who had closed with a five-under-par 67.

The duo were tied at 19-under-par 269 in regulation play.

At the first play-off hole on the par-five 18, Shin gained the early advantage by finding the fairway with his tee shot while Arnond's landed in the left rough.

After getting onto the green in three, Arnond missed his seven-foot birdie putt while Shin made no mistake in sinking his from inside four feet to win his maiden Asian Tour title at the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club.

Philippines' Miguel Tabuena succumbed to home pressure and could only settle for a share of the third place with Phachara Khongwatmai of Thailand after they signed for their respective rounds of 67 and 69 at the $1 million event.

