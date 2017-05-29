Re-launched Sesa Football Academy starts coaching clinic

Panaji, May 29 (IANS) As part of its grassroots outreach agenda, the newly re-launched Sesa Football Academy in Goa has organised a coaching clinic for football enthusiasts in the age group of six to 14 years, an official statement issued here on Monday said.

The outreach programme comprises of a 1.5 hour coaching clinic, which includes warm up session, fun games and small-sided matches at the Academy-run grounds at Sanquelim, located around 40 km from Panaji.

The clinic is conducted by Sesa Football Academy coaches and overseen by the chief mentor, Arjuna Awardee and former Indian football team goal-keeper Brahmanand Sankhwalkar.

"We are touched by the energy and passion of the kids and this encourages us to plan more of such activities that engages our communities. Sesa Football Academy would love to play a critical role to strengthen this connect," Sesa's promoter Vedanta Football Project chief executive officer Sukhvinder Singh said.

The academy was revived earlier this month, after a shutdown in 2014, following a prolonged mining ban in the state and presently runs on a residential basis, imparting systematic and scientific training and lays emphasis to grooming youngsters to becoming full-fledged professional players.

--IANS

