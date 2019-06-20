We have launched online platform for Indian travellers to apply for 'visa on arrival': Vietnam Envoy

Vietnam Ambassador to India, Pham Sanh Chau attended the event held for Vietnam's election to the UN Security for the term 2020-2021. He spoke about the initiatives taken by Vietnam to boost relationship with India. While speaking to ANI, Vietnam Ambassador to India, Pham Sanh Chau said, "We, today, launched direct Indigo flights between Kolkata and Hanoi that will be starting from October 3, this year. We have also launched an online platform for Indian travelers to apply for 'visa on arrival'."