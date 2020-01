Foreign Minister of Latvia, Edgars Rinkevics, visited Rajghat and paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on January 13. Rinkevics is in India to attend 'The Raisina Dialogue 2020'. It is an annual geo-political and geo-economic summit, which is set to begin in Delhi from January 14. The event will saw participation of Foreign Ministers from 13 countries including Russia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Latvia and the Czech Republic.