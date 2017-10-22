Latham, Taylor guide N. Zealand to 6-wicket win over India

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) New Zealand rode on brilliant knocks from Tom Latham and Ross Taylor to register a six-wicket victory over India in the first One-Day International (ODI) at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

Chasing India's 280/8, Latham (103 not out) smashed the opposition bowlers all over the park to help New Zealand take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series with six balls to spare.

Taylor (95) from the other end used his experience to keep the scoreboard ticking for his side, punishing the loose deliveries.

