Latest pics: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas roam in New York streets together

The frequent outings of the rumoured lovebirds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have made them paparazzi’s favourite couple. Every single moment is being captured by the camerapersons. After being spotted at the airport, at Nick's cousin's wedding, on a dinner date, in the latest pictures, they have been spotted on the streets of New York. As internet is obsessed with Priyanka-Nick’s photographs, we bring you another set of collage of them that has gone viral on the internet. However, the million dollar question remains are Priyanka and Nick dating or not? Priyanka Chopra will return to India in a few days to start filming Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, in which she co-stars with Salman Khan. But before that, Priyanka has to complete her Quantico commitments. The crime drama series, which launched Priyanka Chopra in the West, will end after the current (third) season. Priyanka Chopra's travel calendar is mostly full as she globetrots for her UNICEF assignments and other work commitments too.