Latest News: US Announces $5 Mn Reward for Info on Mumbai Attacks

US Announces $5 Mn Reward for Info on Mumbai Attack

The United States of America expressed solidarity with India and the people, on the 10th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

“On behalf of the government of the United States of America and all Americans, I express my solidarity with the people of India and the city of Mumbai on the 10th anniversary of the Mumbai terrorist attack,” Pompeo said, in a statement.

He announced that the Department of State Rewards for Justice (RFJ) Program will offer new reward for up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of any individual who was involved in planning or facilitating 2008 Mumbai attack.

He announced that the Department of State Rewards for Justice (RFJ) Program will offer new reward for up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of any individual who was involved in planning or facilitating 2008 Mumbai attack.