Latest News: Two Pak High Commission Officials Caught Staling Info

Two Pak High Commission Officials Caught Staling Info

Two officials of High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi were apprehended today by Indian law enforcement authorities for indulging in espionage activities, sources told ANI. The government has declared them persona-non grata and asked them to leave the country within 24 hours.

The officials, Abid Hussain and Muhammad Tahir were caught red-handed by police while obtaining documents of Indian security establishment from an Indian and handing him over money and an iPhone.

They initially claimed they were Indian nationals. They produced fake Aadhaar cards. Later, during interrogation, they confessed that they were officials at Pakistan High Commission and worked for Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

