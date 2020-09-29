Latest News: India Rejects Announcement of Gilgit-Baltistan Polls

Catch the latest news updates of the day here

India Rejects "Gilgit-Baltistan Amendment Order 2020"

India rejected recent actions such as so-called “Gilgit-Baltistan (Elections and Caretaker Government) Amendment Order 2020” and continued attempts by Pakistan establishment to bring material changes in areas under its illegal and forcible occupation, MEA stated.

"We have seen reports regarding elections to so-called “Gilgit-Baltistan” Assembly to be held on Nov 15, 2020. Govt of India conveyed strong protest to Pakistan Govt & reiterated that J&K and Ladakh, including so-called Gilgit & Baltistan, are an integral part of India" - Ministry of External Affairs

SC Permits Iltija Mufti, Mehbooba Mufti in Detention

The apex court has permitted Iltija Mufti, her brother to meet their mother Mehbooba Mufti in detention. SC has also asked J&K administration to respond to Iltija Mufti’s fresh plea challenging the detention of her mother Mehbooba Mufti under Public Safety Act

Source: PTI

Foreign Minister of India, Japan, US, Australia To Meet in Tokyo Next Week

The foreign ministers of Japan, the United States, Australia and India will meet in Tokyo next week to affirm their countries’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region, Japan Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday.

Source: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Releases PMA Guidelines For iDEX

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released Project Management Approach (PMA) guidelines for iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) during the launch function of Defence India Startup Challenge-4 (DISC4) via video conferencing today.

Army Truck Falls Into Narsoo Nallah, J&K; 2 Army Personnel Injured

Two Army personnel injured after an Army truck fell into Narsoo Nallah near Sarmoli on Jammu-Srinagar National highway in Udhampur. Injured army personnel were shifted to Army hospital, Udhampur.

Source: ANI

INS Viraat Set For Dismantling

INS Viraat, a Centaur Class Aircraft Carrier, is being dismantled at the world's largest shipping recycling industry, situated in Alang. MoS (IC), Shipping said, "Alang is famous for ship recycling because it's in 'Gulf of Cambay' & has the world's best water current."

Source: ANI

Amnesty International India Halts Operations

Amnesty India halts operations due to reprisal from the government of India. The decision, which will see close to 150 employees lose their jobs, came after the recent move by the Enforcement Directorate to freeze the organisation’s accounts.

P D Vaghela Appointed As Chairman of TRAI

Senior bureaucrat PD Vaghela was on Monday appointed as chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

India-Bangladesh To Hold Joint Consultative Commission Meeting Today

The sixth meeting of Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) between India and Bangladesh will be held virtually today. The Indian delegation will be led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar & Bangladesh delegation will be led by Minister of Foreign Affairs AK Abdul Momen.

Woman Gang-Raped in UP's Hathras, Dies in Delhi Hospital

A 19-year-old woman who was gang-raped and assaulted in Hathras of Uttar Pradesh passes away at a hospital in Delhi. The woman was gang-raped in Hathras on 14 September 2020.

Fourth Edition of India-Japan Navy Exercise Concludes

The fourth edition of India-Japan Maritime bilateral exercise JIMEX, between Indian Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), completed 3 days of exercise on Monday, 28 September. Ships undertook anti-air and anti-submarine warfare exercises. weapon firings, tracking and tactical manoeuvres.

Source: ANI

Sensex Rises 200 Points; Nifty Nears 11,300

BSE Sensex and the Nifty opened higher on Tuesday.Sensex jumped to 200 pts to 38,192.78 in the opening session, while Nifty rises 62.90 pts to 11,290.45

PM Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 6 Mega Projects in Uttrakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate six mega projects in Uttarakhand under the ‘Namami Gange Mission’ on Tuesday, 29 September through a video conference.

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in Poonch

Indian Army is retaliating to firing from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district after Pakistan army violated ceasefire along LoC by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars, said the army.

Story continues