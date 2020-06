Catch all the latest breaking news and updates here.

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.3 Hits Indo-Bangladesh Border

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Bangladesh-India border region at 07:10 am today according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on India by The Quint.