Latest News: Earthquake Of 4.1 Magniture In Andaman Islands

Earthquake Of 4.1 Magniture In Andaman Island

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes near Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island at 8:56 am today, said the National Center for Seismology, reported ANI.

PM Modi To Address Nation On ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am on Sunday, 28 June.

