Latest News: NIA Arrests Another Al-Qaeda Terrorist From WB

NIA Arrests Another Al-Qaeda Terrorist From West Bengal

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another person from West Bengal''s Murshidabad district for his alleged involvement with a Pakistan-sponsored module of the al-Qaeda, a senior officer said on Sunday, reeported PTI.

Indian & Pakistani Troop Exchange Fire

Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged fire for nearly 30 minutes after BSF personnel picked up suspicious movement along International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, reported PTI.

EV Ramasamy Statue Vandalised By Unidentified Miscreants: Tamil Nadu

Statue of E V Ramasamy Periyar has been found smeared with saffron dye by unidentified miscreants in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district.

Source: ANI

Indian Army Carries Out T-90 Bishma Tank

Indian Army’s T-90 Bhishma tank carried out-static manoeuvres at tank-range near LAC in Chumar-Demchok, Eastern Ladakh. India has deployed tanks at highest possible altitude in the world to tackle threat on its northern borders.

Source: ANI

PM Modi to Address Nation In ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 AM today.

(Source: ANI)

