Latest News: 4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Near Gujarat’s Rajkot

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Near Rajkot

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit 83 km northwest of Gujarat's Rajkot at 12:57 pm on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

(Source: ANI)

7 Killed After Truck Rams Into Autorickshaws in Bihar's Gaya

At least seven people have been killed and four injured after a truck rammed into two autorickshaws in Bihar's Gaya district, the police said on Monday.

(Source: PTI)

May WPI Inflation at -3.21%

The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly Wholesale Price Index (WPI), stood at -3.21 percent (provisional) for May 2020 (over May 2019), as compared to 2.79 percent during the corresponding month of the previous year, the Centre said on Monday.

(Source: ANI)

Two Staffers of Indian High Commission in Pakistan Missing

Two Indian staffers working with Indian High Commission in Pakistan’s Islamabad are missing, sources cited by ANI said on Monday.

Sensex Drops 262 Points to 33,519 in Opening Session

Sensex on Monday dropped 262.28 points to 33,518.61 in the opening session, while Nifty slipped 70.70 points to 9,902.20.

(Source: PTI)

FIR Against Congress' Digvijaya Singh Over Alleged Fake Video

The Bhopal Crime Branch has registered an FIR against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh under multiple sections of the IPC in connection with an alleged fake video regarding Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared by him on social media.

The complaint against Singh was filed by BJP.

(Source: ANI)

Petrol, Diesel Prices Rise in Delhi

Petrol price increased by Rs 0.48 to Rs 76.26 per litre, while diesel price rose by Rs 0.59 to Rs 74.62 per litre in Delhi on Monday.

(Source: ANI)

. Read more on Breaking News by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on Breaking News by The Quint.