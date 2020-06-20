Latest News: Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For 14th Straight Day

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For 14th Straight Day

Petrol and diesel prices at Rs 78.88/litre (increase by Re 0.51) and Rs 77.67/litre (increase by Re 0.61), respectively in Delhi today. Price of petrol and diesel has increased by Rs 5.88/litre & Rs 6.50/litre respectively since 9th June in the national capital.

