Latest News: Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For 14th Straight Day

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For 14th Straight Day

Petrol and diesel prices at Rs 78.88/litre (increase by Re 0.51) and Rs 77.67/litre (increase by Re 0.61), respectively in Delhi today. Price of petrol and diesel has increased by Rs 5.88/litre & Rs 6.50/litre respectively since 9th June in the national capital.

