Earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 Hits North-east of Hanle, J&K

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 Hits Hanle, J&K

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit 332 km Northeast of Hanle, Jammu & Kashmir today at 12:32 pm, ANI reported quoting National Center for Seismology.

1 Dead in Gas Leak Incident in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh

Ammonia gas leak has been detected at factory in the outskirts of Kurnool district Nandyal town in Andhra Pradesh, The district collector has reported one death, as quoted by ANI. Concerned officials and fire tenders deployed at the spot.

Pakistan Prepares to Open Kartarpur Corridor

Pakistan prepares to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for all Sikh pilgrims,Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister of Pakistan tweeted.

“As places of worship open up across the world, Pakistan prepares to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for all Sikh pilgrims, conveying to the Indian side our readiness to reopen the corridor on 29 June 2020, the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh,” he tweeted.

