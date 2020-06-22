Latest News: Army Jawan Killed in Ceasefire Violation in Rajouri

Catch all latest news and updates here.

Army Personnel Killed in Ceasefire Violation in J&K's Rajouri

An Army personnel was killed in Pakistani firing along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, PTI reported quoting officials.

Pakistani troops opened fire and lobbed mortar shells at forward areas along Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts in violation of ceasefire agreement.

(Source: PTI)

Encounter Between Forces, Militants in J&K

Encounter has started in the forest area of Verinag Kapran area of Anantnag, ANI reported quoting Jammu & Kashmir Police.

5.5 Magnitude Quake Hits Mizoram

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale, occurred 27 km south-southwest of Champhai, Mizoram at 04:10:52 (IST) today, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

(Source: ANI)

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Krishna Ghati, Nowshera

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati and Nowshera sectors of Jammu and Kashmir at about 3:30 am on Monday. It again violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector at about 5:30 am. The Indian Army is retaliating.

(Source: ANI)

