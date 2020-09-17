Latest News: Three Militants Killed During Encounter in Srinagar

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

NSAs of BRICS Nations To Hold a Virtual Meeting Today

A virtual meeting of National Security Advisors (NSAs) of BRICS nations scheduled to be held at 4 pm today.

Three Militants Killed During Encounter With Forces in Srinagar

A joint encounter broke out between CRPF and the militants at Batamaloo area of Srinagar early in the morning.

Three militant has been killed in the ongoing encounter.

The operation is underway.

