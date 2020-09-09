Latest News: SC Stays Implementation of Law Granting Maratha Quota

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

SC Stays Implementation of Law Granting Reservation to Marathas

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the implementation of the 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs.

A three-judge bench of the apex court referred the quota matter to a larger bench, to be set up Chief Justice of India.

(Source: PTI)

SC Seeks Centre's Reply on Plea Seeking Opening of Places of Worship

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the Centre's reply on a plea seeking opening of places of worship across the country that were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

(Source: PTI)

Four JMB Terrorists Get 7 Years in Jail in Burdwan Blast Case

Four Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen of Bangladesh (JMB) terrorists have been sentenced to seven years imprisonment by Kolkata's NIA Court in connection with the 2014 Burdwan blast case, the National Investigation Agency said on Wednesday.

"Thirty-three accused were charge-sheeted in the case, of which 31 were arrested. In August 2019, 19 accused and in November 2019, five accused persons were convicted and sentenced by the NIA court. The trial against the remaining three arrested and two absconding charge-sheeted accused persons shall continue," the NIA said.

(Source: ANI)

BJP Issues 3-Line Whip to Rajya Sabha MPs

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday issued a three-line whip to all its Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House on 14 September.

(Source: ANI)

Silver Lake to Invest Rs 7,500 Cr in Reliance Retail

Silver Lake will be investing Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Retail for a 1.75 percent equity stake, reports said on Wednesday.

Sensex Falls 255 Points to 38,110 in Opening Session

Sensex on Wednesday fell 255.26 points to 38,110.09 in the opening session, while Nifty dropped 79 points to 11,238.35.

(Source: PTI)

'Kamala Harris Can Never Be First Woman President of US': Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, saying "people don't like her" and that "she can never be the first woman president of the US." "It will be an insult to our country," he said.

On relations with China, Trump said, "We signed a great trade deal (with China) but the ink was not dry when the plague (COVID-19) came in, so I view that trade deal much differently than I did before."

(Source: ANI)

