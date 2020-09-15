Latest News: Sensex Rises Above 150 Pts, Nifty Above 11,450 Pts

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

Sensex Rise Above 150 Pts, Nifty Above 11,450 Pts

Sensex rises 212.87 points to 38,969.50 in opening session while Nifty advances 54.65 points to 11,494.70

Source: PTI

MPs of Left Paties Protest Outside Gandhi Statue at the Parliament

MPs of the Left parties protested in front of Gandhi statue at the Parliament, over their demand for withdrawal of 'anti-farmers policies.'

Education Ministry to Constitute National Committee For Integration of Vocational Education

Education Ministry will constitute a National Committee for Integration of Vocational Education, it will consist of experts in vocational education & representatives from across Ministries to help develop different models of vocational education & apprenticeships, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal stated.

Source: ANI

US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad to Visit India Today

US special envoy on Afghan peace process Zalmay Khalilzad will visit India today, and meet top Indian officials to brief Delhi on the intra-Afghan talks that started on Sunday, 13 September in Doha.

India Beats China, Becomes Member of UN ECOSOC

India has been elected as a member of the United Nation's Commission on Status of Women, a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), said TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the United Nations, on Monday. India, Afghanistan and China had contested the elections to the Commission on Status of Women.

(Source: ANI)

Encounter Breaks Out in Pulwama Between Forces & Militants

An encounter has started in the Marwal area of Pulwama in Jammu & Kashmir. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation. More details awaited.

(Source: ANI)

. Read more on Breaking News by The Quint.Latest News: Sensex Rises Above 150 Pts, Nifty Above 11,450 PtsSpike of Over 83K Cases Takes India’s COVID-19 Tally Past 49 Lakh . Read more on Breaking News by The Quint.