Latest News: SC Refuses To Postpone Civil Services Exam

SC Refuses To Postpone UPSC Exam

The Supreme Court refused to postpone UPSC prelims examination scheduled to be held on 4 October in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Govt Extends Deadline To Submit Bids For Buying Stake in BPCL

Government has extended the deadline to submit initial bids for buying a stake in BPCL by one and a half month to 16 November.

India Successfully Test Fires The Extended Range of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile

India has successfully test-fired the extended range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile which can hit targets at over 400 km range. Test carried out under PJ-10 project of Defence Research and Development Organisation under which the missile was launched with an indigenous booster.

Source: ANI

BJP Chief To Hold Meeting With Bihar BJP Leaders Today: Bihar Elections

BJP national president JP Nadda will hold a meeting with top Bihar BJP leaders at the party office in Delhi today, to discuss strategy and seat-sharing for Bihar elections.

Source: ANI

Sensex Surges 45.28 in Opening Session; Nifty At 11,200

Sensex advances 45.28 points to 38,018.50 in the opening session, while Nifty inches 13 points higher to 11,235.40

SC To Hear Plea Seeking Postponement of UPSC Exam Today

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear a plea seeking postponement of the Union Public Service Commission prelims exam in the view of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Source: Hindustan Times

Fire Breaks Out At an Office in Thane

A fire broke out at the office of a company in Thane West in Mumbai. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, the operations are underway.

Source: ANI

India-Bangladesh to Hold Virtual Summit in December

PM Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina are all set to hold a virtual bilateral summit in December, MEA announced on Tuesday, 29 September.

