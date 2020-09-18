Latest News: Over 40 IPS Officers Shuffled in Maharashtra Police

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

Over 40 IPS Officers Shuffled in Maharashtra Police

In a major internal shuffling of senior Maharashtra Police officers, the state government on Thursday transferred over 40 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

Source: Hindustan Times

Nepal To Host SAARC Council of Ministers Virtual Meet

SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Council of Ministers virtual meeting will be hosted by Nepal on 24 September. The meet is traditionally held coinciding with UNGA (United National General Assembly).

Source: ANI

Sensex Jumps 186 Points, Nifty Rises to 11,578

Sensex jumps 186.37 points to 39,166.22 in the opening session, while Nifty rises 62.70 points to 11,578.80.

Kisan Mazdoor Committee To Hold 'Rail Roko' Agitation

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee will hold a 'rail roko' agitation from 24 to 26 September against the three agriculture ordinances.

Source: ANI

Gunmen Kill Five in Attack on Wake in Mexico

Gunmen killed five people on Thursday, 17 September, during an attack on a wake in central Mexico, sparking a manhunt that left one suspect dead and three under arrest, AFP reported.

India & US Conduct 1st Annual Cyber Defence Dialogue

US Department of Defense and India's Ministry of Defense officials conducted the first annual US India Cyber Defense Dialogue on Thursday, 17 September. The two sides exchanged views on cyber threats and best practices in cyber defence.

Source: ANI

US President Donald Trump Wishes PM Modi On His 70th Birthday

US President Donald Trump extended his best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. “Many happy returns to a great leader and loyal friend,” tweeteded Trump

