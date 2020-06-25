Latest News: Encounter Underway in J&K’s Sopore

Catch the latest breaking news and updates here.

Encounter Underway in J&K's Sopore

An encounter underway in Hardshiva area of Sopore, ANI reported quoting Jammu & Kashmir Police.

Earthquake of Magnitude 3.8 Hits Nagaland

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck 9 km North Northwest (NNW) of Wokha, Nagaland at 3:03 am today, ANI reported quoting National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.5 Hits Champhai in Mizoram

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck 21km South of Champhai, Mizoram at 1:14 am today, ANI reported quoting National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

