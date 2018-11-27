Catch all the latest news and updates here:

Live Bullet seized from Man Visiting Arvind Kejriwal

A man was arrested under The Arms Act after a live bullet was seized from him during checking when he went to visit CM Kejriwal on Monday morning. He was among the Muslim clerics who had gone to the CM with a request to increase the salary by Waqf Board.

The man, identified as Imran, told police that he found the bullets in the donation of a mosque, kept it in his wallet and later forgot about it. The police are investigating the matter.

Fuel Prices Slashed in Mumbai

Petrol and diesel prices have been cut to Rs 79.62 per litre and Rs 72.13 per litre, respectively in Mumbai, CNN-News18 reported.

Fire Breaks Out in a Coach of Kalka Howrah Express

Fire had broken out in the front coach of Kalka Howrah Express between Dhirpur to Dhoda Khedi Railway Station, near Kurukshetra on Tuesday morning. No casualties have been reported. Two passengers facing breathing difficulties were shifted to a hospital. Train movement is normal.

Encounter Underway in Tral

An encounter has started between security forces and terrorists at Hafoo area of Tral in Pulwama, jammu & Kashmir. The area has been cordoned off.

Kalinga Sena Wihdraws Threat to Actor Shah Rukh Khan

The Kalinga Sena has withdrawn threat to throw ink at Shah Rukh Khan after request from the President of Hockey India. The outfit had threatened to throw ink on Khan’s face and stage black flag demonstration accusing him of insulting Odisha through his film Ashoka that was released 17 years ago.

“We have withdrawn our threat to throw ink at Shah Rukh Khan as we have received a letter from President of Hockey India requesting to consider the decision. Secondly, it is a matter of prestige of Odisha and India,” said the outfit’s chief Hemant Rath.

“We have decided to withdraw the threat for the time being in view of the request made by Hockey India President and Odisha government and police. Further decision will be taken later but we haven't forgiven Shah Rukh Khan,” he said.

Encounter Between Militants, Security Forces in Kulgam

One jawan was martyred and two militants were killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and militants in Redwani area of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

