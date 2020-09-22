Latest News: One Militant Killed in Budgam Encounter With Forces

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

NIA Conducts Raids at Different Locations in J&K

National Investigation Agency is conducting raids at different locations in Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir, in connection with suspended DSP Davinder Singh case.

Source: ANI

Encounter Breaks Out Between Forces & Militants in Budgam

One militant has been neutralised in an encounter between militants and a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and CRPF in Charar-i-Sharief area of Budgam.

Encounter is underway. More details awaited

Source: ANI

India Slams Pakistan For Raising J-K Issue, Says it Hails Terrorists as 'Martyrs'

India hit back at Pakistan for raising Jammu and Kashmir issue during the high-level meeting to commemorate 75 years of United Nations, saying that Islamabad is known as the epicentre of ‘terrorism’.

Source: ANI

Earthquake of 3.5 Magnitude Hits Palghar Near Mumbai

An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday morning but no casualty or damage to property has been reported yet.

Source: ANI

