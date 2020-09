Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

Earthquake of 3.4 Magnitude Hits Arunachal's Tawang

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter Scale, hit Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh today at 7:30 am, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

