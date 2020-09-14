Latest News: TCS 2nd Indian Firm to Hit Market Cap of Rs 9L Crore

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

BJP Mahila Morcha Workers Block Road Outside Secretariat

BJP Mahila Morcha workers in Thiruvananthapuram blocked the road outside state secretariat, demanding the resignation of state Minister KT Jaleel over his alleged involvement in the gold smuggling case.

Yogi Adityanath Holds Meeting Over 'Ease of Doing Business'

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with officers of the state today, over 'Ease of Doing Business'.

TCS Becomes 2nd Indian firm to Hit Market Cap of Rs 9 lakh Crore After Reliance

Tata Consultancy Services has become the second Indian firm after Reliance Industries to cross-market capitalisation of Rs 9 lakh crore on Monday, 14 September. Shares of TCS were up over 3%, hitting a new 52-week high of Rs 2,447.95.

Source: The News Minute

Index Numbers of Wholesale Price in India For August Released

The Office of the Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade is released index numbers of wholesale price in India for the month of August 2020 (Provisional) and for the month of June 2020 (Final).

The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at (0.16%) (Provisional) for the month of August 2020 (over August 2019) as compared to 1.17% during the corresponding month of the previous year.

For the month of June 2020, the final Wholesale Price Index and inflation rate for 'All Commodities' (Base: 2011-12=100) stood at 119.3 and WPI based rate of inflation stood at -1.81%.

Source: Ministry of Commerce & Industry

Japan Ruling Party Elects Yoshihide Suga as PM Successor

Japan’s governing party voted for Yoshihide Suga to succeed Shinzo Abe. Last month Shinzo Abe announced his resignation due to health reasons.

'Seva Saptah' To Be Observed on PM Modi's Birthday

To mark PM Modi's 70th birthday on 17th September, BJP will observe 'Seva Saptah' from 14 to 20 September. The party will conduct cleanliness & plantation drives at 70 places in every district, there'll at least 70 virtual rallies, among other programs, BJP president JP Nadda stated.

DMK MLA Stage Protest at State Legislative Assembly

DMK MLAs are staging a protest at the state legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu, wearing masks with 'Ban NEET, save TN students' printed on them. Party's MPs staged a protest at the Parliament premises in Delhi this morning, demanding that NEET exam be scrapped.

Source: ANI

Sensex Jumps Over 300 Points; Nifty Climbs Above 11,500

Sensex rallies 327.35 points to 39,181.90 in opening session; Nifty surges 85.95 points to 11,550.40.

Source: PTI

ByteDance Won’t Sell TikTok’s US Operations to Us: Microsoft

Microsoft on Sunday, 13 September, announced that it was informed by ByteDance that it would not be selling TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft.

“We are confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok’s users while protecting national security interests.”

Source: Reuters

2,000 Final-Year PG & UG Students of DU to Appear for Open Book Exams

Around 2,000 final-year postgraduate and undergraduate students of Delhi University will be appearing in the second phase of open-book exams today.

Source: PTI

