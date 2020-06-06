Latest News: Amit Shah to Hold Virtual Rally in Bihar Tomorrow

Amit Shah to Hold Virtual Rally in Bihar Tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold a digital rally in Bihar on Sunday, 7 June, which is being widely seen as the launch of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s poll campaign in the state.

