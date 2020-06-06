Latest News: Amit Shah to Hold Virtual Rally in Bihar Tomorrow

Catch all the latest news updates of the day here.

Amit Shah to Hold Virtual Rally in Bihar Tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold a digital rally in Bihar on Sunday, 7 June, which is being widely seen as the launch of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s poll campaign in the state.

