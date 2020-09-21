Latest News: Terrorists Attack 110 Battalion of CRPF in Srinagar

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

One Naxal Killed in Gunfight With Police in Telangana

One Naxal killed in an exchange of fire with police team at around 4:15 am today between Dubbagudem-Devallagudem area in Khammam. One weapon and one bike have been seized.

Source: ANI

SC Cancels Entrance Exams of NLSIU Bengaluru

The apex court announced that the entrance exam of NLSIU Bengaluru stands cancelled and directed admissions in national law universities be conducted as per CLAT-2020

Terrorist Attack a Party of 110 Battalion of CRPRF: Srinagar

Terrorists attack a party of 110 battalions of CRPF in Nowgam, Srinagar today. No injury has been reported so far.

More details are awaited.

Source: ANI

Delhi Court Defers Hearing for 25 September: AugustaWestland Case

A Delhi court has deferred hearing in Augusta Westland case, for 25 September, on the issue of consideration of supplementary charge sheet against Christian Michel, businessman Rajeev Saxena & others accused in the case.

Sensex Rises Over 50 Points; Nifty Crosses 11,500 Points

Sensex hovered around 38,850 and the Nifty50 index was holding the 11,500-level. Tech stocks were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, led by HCL Tech (up 3%). TCS, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys were also up 1 per cent each.

Source: Business Standard

Two Dead in an Explosion at a Quarry: Ernakulam

Two labourers dead after explosion at a quarry in Malayattoor area of Ernakulam district in Kerala.

Source: ANI

India-China Likely to Hold Corps Commander Level Talk Today

A senior official of Ministry of External Affairs likely to be part of the Indian delegation at India-China Corps Commander talks.

Source: PTI

Man, Son Arrested For Smuggling Gold Worth ₹ 54.7 Lakh At Delhi Airport

A man and his son were arrested at Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold worth about ₹ 54.7 lakh, an official statement said on Sunday.

“The customs officers recovered 200 pieces, cut out of a cylindrical rod of gold, concealed in the beads of handcrafted artificial jewellery, total weighing 1.18 kg,” the statement read.

Source: PTI

8 People Killed as Building Collapses in Bhiwandi

A three-storied building collapsed in Patel Compound area in Bhiwandi, Thane earlier today. At least 8 people are feared dead, while 15-20 people are said to be trapped inside.

Source: ANI

. Read more on Breaking News by The Quint.Latest News: Terrorists Attack 110 Battalion of CRPF in Srinagar10 Dead in Bhiwandi Building Collapse, PM Modi Tweets Condolences . Read more on Breaking News by The Quint.