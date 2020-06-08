Latest News: Low Intensity Quake Hits Gurugram

Catch all the latest breaking news and updates here.

Monika Kapil Mohta Appointed Ambassador of India to Switzerland

Monika Kapil Mohta appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Switzerland. She is presently the Ambassador of India to Sweden.

Low Intensity Quake Hits Gurugram

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 on the Richter Scale hit Gurugram, Haryana today at 1300 hours, the National Center for Seismology notified.

4 Terrorists Killed in Ongoing Encounter in Shopian

Four terrorists have been killed in the ongoing encounter in Pinjora area of Shopian district. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation. More details awaited.

