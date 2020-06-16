Latest News: Earthquake of Magnitude 3.9 Strikes Katra, J&K

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

Earthquake of Magnitude 3.9 Strikes Katra, J&K

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck 85 km east of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir at 2:10 pm today, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Junaid Mattu Removed as Srinagar Municipal Corporation Mayor

Junaid Azim Mattu has been removed as mayor of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation after losing a no-confidence motion

(Source: PTI)

Petrol Price Hiked by 47 Paise Per Litre, Diesel by 93 Paise

Petrol price was hiked by 47 paise per litre, while diesel price by a record 93 paise a litre on Tuesday.

The cumulative rates have gone up by Rs 5.47 and Rs 5.8 for petrol and diesel respectively in 10 days.

Meanwhile, the jet fuel (or aviation turbine fuel) price has been hiked by 16.3 percent, this being the second straight increase in rates this month.

(Source: PTI)

Sensex Rallies 726 Points to 33,955 in Opening Session

Sensex on Tuesday rallied 725.86 points to 33,954.66 in the opening session, while Nifty surged 201.10 points to 10,014.80.

(Source: PTI)

3 Terrorists Killed in Encounter in J&K's Shopian

At least three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at the Turkwangam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian early on Tuesday. A search operation is underway.

(Source: ANI)

