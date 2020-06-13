Latest News: 5 Dead, 3 Injured After Mound of Soil Collapses in MP

Catch all the latest news and updates here.

5 Dead, 3 Injured After Mound of Soil Collapses in MP

Five people lost their lives and at least three others sustained injuries after a mound of soil collapsed at a quarry in Beohari area of Shahdol district in Madhya Pradesh.

GST Evasion Worth Rs 225 Cr Detected in MP

GST evasion amounting to Rs 225 crores was detected in joints raids of Directorate General of GST Intelligence and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence at 16 locations of three pan masala and tobacco companies in Madhya Pradesh.

“The operations have led to a seizure of unaccounted finished goods worth Rs 1.74 crores, raw materials, 15 machines and 10 trucks used for the clandestine manufacture of pan masala/tobacco,” Directorate General of GST Intelligence told ANI.

Fire in Noida Factory

Fire breaks out in a fatory in Noida, Sector 3. Ten fire tenders present at the spot.

24 Cadets from Hyderabad Commissioned as Indian Army Officers Today

Twenty four cadets of Cadets Training Wing (CTW), Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) in Hyderabad were commissioned as officers in the Indian Army today. The passing out parade ceremony was organised at Carriappa Drill Square of MCEME.

2 Undertrial Prisoners Escape Temporary Cell of Yerawada Jail

Two undertrial prisoners escaped from temporary jail set up by Yerawada jail in Pune, today. They escaped through window of toilet at the temporary jail. Case is registered and search is on. The temporary jail was set up to avoid their contact with prisoners already inside the jail.

One Person taken in Custody from Kolkata For Alleged Links with LeT

Tania Praveen was taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency in Kolkata for questioning, the agency said. She is allegedly linked to Pakistan based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. She is also said to be involved in using WhatsApp number of Pakistan and is part of several WhatsApp groups of the neighbouring country.

(Source: ANI)

Suspeced Object Found at Bandipora-Srinagar Road

A suspected object found near Popchan/Nadhihal on Bandipora-Srinagar road in J&K by Army's Road Opening Party (ROP). The traffic has been stopped. A Joint Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) is on the job. Further details are awaited.

(Source: ANI)

2 Hizbul Terrorits Killed in Anantnag

Two Hizbul terrorists were killed out in a precision operation that was carried out in Kulgam district-Anantnag district border of Jammu and Kashmir. Two pistols with ammunition and three grenades were recovered from them.

According to Army's record the area comes under Anantnag district and as per Police record it comes under Kulgam district.

(Source: ANI)

2 Terrorists Killled in Ongoing Operation in J&K

A joint operation was launched in early hours today on intelligence input in Lallan of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Cordon was laid and contact was established. Two terrorists have been eliminated. Operation is in progress.

(Source: ANI)

333 Officers to Join Indian Army Today

Three hundred and thirty three officers to join the Indian Army today after the passing out parade at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun. 423 officers take part in the parade including 90 Gentleman Cadets from nine friendly foreign countries.

(Source: ANI)

