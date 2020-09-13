Latest News: US Signs Defence Cooperation Deal With Maldives

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

US Signs Defence Cooperation Deal With Maldives

The US has signed a framework for defence cooperation with the Maldives to deepen engagement in support of maintaining peace and security in the strategic Indian Ocean, the Pentagon has announced, as the Trump administration looks for strengthening alliances in the Indo-Pacific to counter China’s growing presence in the region.

(Source: PTI)

Two Army Officers Killed After Road Accident in Rajasthan

Two Army officers were killed after a vehicle in which they were travelling overturned due to a tyre burst on the Bikaner-Jaipur National Highway in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district.

Source: PTI

. Read more on Breaking News by The Quint.Latest News: US Signs Defence Cooperation Deal With Maldives97,570 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 46.6 L; Biggest Spike . Read more on Breaking News by The Quint.